Dr. William Welborn Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Welborn Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Welborn Jr works at
Locations
William R Welborn MD211 N Atlanta Ave, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 381-1465
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Welborn was the kindest and most efficient Dr I have ever seen. He got right to the problem and corrected it. Thank you Dr Welborn !
About Dr. William Welborn Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English, German
- 1346329505
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welborn Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welborn Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welborn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Welborn Jr works at
Dr. Welborn Jr has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welborn Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Welborn Jr speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Welborn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welborn Jr.
