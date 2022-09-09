Dr. William Weissinger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Weissinger, DPM
Overview
Dr. William Weissinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their residency with New York College Of Podiatric Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
Locations
William J. Weissinger Dpm PC488 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 271-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been there 3 times in the last year. First 2 to get orthotics for my feet. Last time I developed a heel spur from walking and was in alot of pain. I was able to get in to see him the same day I called and it was after a holiday weekend. That is very hard to do with most other doctors. Then when I got there I was seen within 3-5 min. I think he is a very thorough and competent doctor. Listens to what was bothering me and addressed it. Was not rushed at all I was pleasantly surprised he was able to pay as much attention to me as he did being I was a last minute appointment. He was also recommended by my primary doctor and didn't disappoint at all. I definitely recommend to anyone!!!!
About Dr. William Weissinger, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1750384285
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Podiatric Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weissinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissinger has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weissinger speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissinger.
