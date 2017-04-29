Overview

Dr. William Weiss Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Weiss Jr works at Estrella Nephrology & Hypertnsn in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Vitamin D Deficiency and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.