Dr. William Weiss Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Weiss Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Dr. Weiss Jr works at
Locations
Estrella Nephrology & Hypertnsn9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 537-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weiss has been my Nephrologist for one year. He is one of the top doctors in his field in the Greater Phoenix area. He treats his patients with great care and efficiency. He has such a bright mind and always leads with the latest in medical technology. Most importantly, he listens to patient input in reaching treatment decisions. His staff is so kind and courteous in their efficient follow up. Yes, I give Dr Weiss and his Office Team the highest ratings available. They certainly deserve it
About Dr. William Weiss Jr, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881686368
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss Jr works at
Dr. Weiss Jr has seen patients for Proteinuria, Vitamin D Deficiency and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss Jr.
