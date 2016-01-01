Dr. William Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Watkins, MD
Dr. William Watkins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Caromont Regional Medical Center2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 834-4390
Gaston Digestive Disease Clinic2550 Court Dr Ste 201, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 866-9200
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093785099
- U South Fla
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
