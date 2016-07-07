Dr. William Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Watkins, MD
Overview
Dr. William Watkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Watkins works at
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Center2121 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (318) 202-2315Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Daughter had tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy. Procedure was scheduled quickly after referral from our primary care physician. Recovery following surgery also went extremely well. Highly recommend.
About Dr. William Watkins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
