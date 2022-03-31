Dr. William Waterhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waterhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Waterhouse, MD
Overview
Dr. William Waterhouse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Waterhouse works at
Locations
William J. Waterhouse MD2478 Patterson Rd Ste 7, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 255-7065
Community Hospital2351 G Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 242-0920
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waterhouse?
no bedside manner but who cares - he is a top-notch doctor
About Dr. William Waterhouse, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275536138
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Waterhouse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waterhouse accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waterhouse has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waterhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waterhouse.
