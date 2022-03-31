See All Ophthalmologists in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. William Waterhouse, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Waterhouse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Hospital.

Dr. Waterhouse works at Retina Center Of Western CO in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William J. Waterhouse MD
    2478 Patterson Rd Ste 7, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 255-7065
  2. 2
    Community Hospital
    2351 G Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 242-0920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 31, 2022
    no bedside manner but who cares - he is a top-notch doctor
    larry brown — Mar 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Waterhouse, MD
    About Dr. William Waterhouse, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275536138
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Waterhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waterhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waterhouse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waterhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waterhouse works at Retina Center Of Western CO in Grand Junction, CO. View the full address on Dr. Waterhouse’s profile.

    Dr. Waterhouse has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waterhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waterhouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waterhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waterhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

