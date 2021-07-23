Dr. William Waswick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waswick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Waswick, MD
Overview
Dr. William Waswick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of North Dakota and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Hays Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Waswick works at
Locations
East Murdock3243 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 685-6222Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Kansas Surgical Consultants at the Breast Center9300 E 29th St N Ste 203, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 219-9360Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Hays Medical Center
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waswick and his team are absolutely amazing!!! I just had my gallbladder removed on Tuesday! Dr. Waswick and his team went above and beyond to make sure I was comfortable and taken care of!!! Dr. Waswick is so very kind and gentle with his patients!! It is hard to find a Dr that has such a caring spirit and great bedside care!!!
About Dr. William Waswick, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1447226980
Education & Certifications
- University Kans School Med
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of North Dakota
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waswick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waswick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waswick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waswick works at
Dr. Waswick has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waswick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Waswick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waswick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waswick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waswick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.