Dr. William Wasserstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wasserstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wasserstrom, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Wasserstrom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
William Wasserstrom, MDF1 Brier Hill Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (848) 275-6928
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wasserstrom?
I had a great experience with the Dr. I went to him for migraines and I feel that he did an on depth review of my medical history and issues. He works with me to develop a course of action to help with the migraines.
About Dr. William Wasserstrom, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- 1194755686
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- U Calif
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasserstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wasserstrom using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wasserstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasserstrom works at
Dr. Wasserstrom has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasserstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wasserstrom speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasserstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasserstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.