Dr. Washington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Washington, MD
Overview
Dr. William Washington, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Washington works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Washington?
Glad to see Doc Washington is still treating children, he was a awsome doctor to me as a kid and even treated two of my kids !
About Dr. William Washington, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1225148034
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Washington accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washington works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.