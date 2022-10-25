Dr. William Warden III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warden III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Warden III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Warden III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Memorial Orthopaedic Surgical Group2760 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-6666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Received the BEST treatment. Staff were kind, informative and quick. Saw doctor Warden and PA Anthony in no time. Diagnosis were precise. They drained fluid from my injured knee, administered cortisone. I got immediate relief and walked out like a million dollar. I wish I had know about this place sooner! Thank you Dr. warden and Anthony. Five star is not enough!
About Dr. William Warden III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831178599
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warden III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warden III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warden III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warden III has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warden III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Warden III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warden III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warden III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warden III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.