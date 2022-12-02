Dr. William Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ward, MD
Overview
Dr. William Ward, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Dupuytren's Contracture, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1915 Randolph Rd Fl 2, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2426
-
2
Carolinas Medical Center-mercy2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 304-5000
-
3
OrthoCarolina Ballantyne15825 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 323-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Great provider and clinical assistant!!
About Dr. William Ward, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1417930587
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
