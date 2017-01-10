Overview

Dr. William Ward, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Ward works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.