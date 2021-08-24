Dr. William Ward, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ward, DO
Overview
Dr. William Ward, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital-MCP (Pittsburgh)
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
1
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
2
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
3
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had my appointment with Dr. Ward today. The office staff were very nice and friendly. Dr. Ward was very kind and caring. He took the time to listen to my concerns and answer all my questions. In no way did I feel rushed. He spent nearly one hour with me going over my recent CT scan as well as my previous scan/reports from 10 yrs ago. I’m very pleased with the care I received.
About Dr. William Ward, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1023093432
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital-MCP (Pittsburgh)
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
