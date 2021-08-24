See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Blue Bell, PA
Dr. William Ward, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Ward, DO

Critical Care Medicine
5 (130)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Ward, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital-MCP (Pittsburgh)

Dr. Ward works at Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Abington, PA and Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 130 ratings
Patient Ratings (130)
5 Star
(113)
4 Star
(14)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. William Ward, DO

Specialties
  • Critical Care Medicine
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1023093432
  • 1023093432
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Allegheny General Hospital-MCP (Pittsburgh)
Fellowship
Residency
  • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Ward, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ward has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

130 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

