Overview

Dr. William Wallace, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler County Hospital, Candler Hospital, Evans Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Wallace works at St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network Cardiology Associates of Savannah in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.