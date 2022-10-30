Dr. William Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Wallace works at
Locations
Office24411 Health Center Dr Ste 350, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 457-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Truly is an amazing surgeon and thanks to him and Dr. Barry Donner my life is changed for ever, for the better. I’ve been struggling with an auto immune disease for almost 18 years. When I say struggling I mean it was ruining my quality of life so I could barely function most days. This hampered my social life and career. I’m now 4 weeks post surgery and I’ve already experience a big difference. My organs now respond how they should do to Dr. Wallace removing different sections of diseased digestive tract. I’m 33 years old and for the first time in my life I can feel a level of comfort I’ve never experienced before. I can sleep without pain, I can commit to plans, I can be normal. I really hope this review will help people decide who they can trust because unfortunately while I thought I had good doctors before as I stated in 18 years no one achieved what these 2 doctors have. I am forever grateful. Great bedside manor and they made both me and my parents comfortable.
About Dr. William Wallace, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wallace speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.