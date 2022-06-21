Dr. William Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
Fleming Island Plastic Surgery1715 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 900-2704Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Coastal Cosmetic Center4147 Southpoint Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 332-6774
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had major abdominal surgery a few years ago. My stomach was very uneven, I had a lot of scarring, and loose skin. I went to see Dr. Wallace and he assured me that he could fix it. He and his staffing are amazing. They are kind, caring, and understanding. Dr. Wallace listened to my many questions and answered honestly. I could not be happier with the outcome. I get so many compliments, my confidence is back, and I can wear clothes I never been able to before. I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. William Wallace, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1184842627
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma State University
