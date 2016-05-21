Dr. William Walkup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walkup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Walkup, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Walkup, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Lifestance115 Atrium Way Ste 221, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (803) 699-8887Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very caring doctor. Willing to listen to you. I've been very happy having him moniter my medication usage.
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1386619948
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Dr. Walkup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walkup accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walkup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walkup has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walkup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Walkup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walkup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walkup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walkup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.