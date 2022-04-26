Dr. William Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. William Walker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Locations
Main Office505 Omega Dr, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 468-3255
2
Medical Center of Arlington3301 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 465-3241
3
Koala Center for Sleep Disorders Tx-14927 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 140, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (817) 640-0771Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Omega OBGYN - Mansfield1200 Highway 287 N Ste 103, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 473-2988
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walker actually listens to what you have to say. He explains when you have questions. Great dr and he has already helped us through one pregnancy, soon to have our second child in August and he will be there for the delivery. Great drs are rare.
About Dr. William Walker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447607387
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Walker speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
