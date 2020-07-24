Dr. Wagner Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Wagner Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Wagner Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Wagner Jr works at
Locations
1
Seattle Hand Surgery600 Broadway Ste 440, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 292-6252
2
Seattle Surgery Center900 Terry Ave Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 382-1021
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sometimes had to wait, but it was always worth the waiting to be able to have Doctor Wagner for my appointments; also, the Hand Therapy that I received for my hand / wrist / fingers some years back, and again for the other hand more recently, was exceptional every time; always with a good outcome every time, and that was so with every Therapist that worked with me. Thanks again and Smiles to you! R. Berglund
About Dr. William Wagner Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1841275476
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner Jr has seen patients for Dupuytren's Contracture, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
