Dr. William Wagner Jr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Wagner Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Wagner Jr works at Seattle Hand Surgery Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dupuytren's Contracture, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seattle Hand Surgery
    600 Broadway Ste 440, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 292-6252
    Seattle Surgery Center
    900 Terry Ave Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 382-1021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dupuytren's Contracture
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 24, 2020
    Sometimes had to wait, but it was always worth the waiting to be able to have Doctor Wagner for my appointments; also, the Hand Therapy that I received for my hand / wrist / fingers some years back, and again for the other hand more recently, was exceptional every time; always with a good outcome every time, and that was so with every Therapist that worked with me. Thanks again and Smiles to you! R. Berglund
    Rhoda B. B. — Jul 24, 2020
    About Dr. William Wagner Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841275476
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wagner Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wagner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wagner Jr works at Seattle Hand Surgery Group in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wagner Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Wagner Jr has seen patients for Dupuytren's Contracture, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

