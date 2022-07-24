See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. William Von Kaenel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Von Kaenel, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (86)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Von Kaenel, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Von Kaenel works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spineintervention Medical Group
    6121 N Thesta St Ste 202, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-1846

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Epidural Steroid Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 86 ratings
Patient Ratings (86)
5 Star
(68)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(17)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Von Kaenel?

Jul 24, 2022
Great sense of humor and smart. Stanford grad. Interested in diagnosing source of pain, not masking with medication. Lumbar issues resolved with radiofrequency.
— Jul 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. William Von Kaenel, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Von Kaenel, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Von Kaenel to family and friends

Dr. Von Kaenel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Von Kaenel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Von Kaenel, MD.

About Dr. William Von Kaenel, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Pain Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1336201011
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Cleveland Clinic
Residency
Internship
  • Cleveland Clinic
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Fresno Surgical Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Von Kaenel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Kaenel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Von Kaenel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Von Kaenel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Von Kaenel works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Von Kaenel’s profile.

86 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Kaenel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Kaenel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Kaenel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Kaenel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.