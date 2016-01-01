See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Olney, MD
Orthopedic Surgery
16 years of experience
Dr. William Volk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.

Dr. Volk works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Olney in Olney, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD, Germantown, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Olney
    3414 Olandwood Ct, Olney, MD 20832
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Columbia
    10700 Charter Dr, Columbia, MD 21044
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Germantown
    19851 Observation Dr, Germantown, MD 20876
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Silver Spring
    3801 International Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
  Howard County General Hospital
  Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    About Dr. William Volk, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    English
    Education & Certifications

    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Volk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volk is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Volk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Volk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Volk works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Olney in Olney, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD, Germantown, MD and Silver Spring, MD. View the full addresses on Dr. Volk's profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Volk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

