Dr. William Volk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Volk, MD
Overview
Dr. William Volk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Volk works at
Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Olney3414 Olandwood Ct, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-0500
-
2
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Columbia10700 Charter Dr, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 992-7800
-
3
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Germantown19851 Observation Dr, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 977-6777
-
4
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Silver Spring3801 International Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 598-9715
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Volk?
About Dr. William Volk, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1235384637
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volk works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Volk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.