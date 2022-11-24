Dr. William Vitello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Vitello, MD
Dr. William Vitello, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wright State U Sch Med and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Chicago Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine3000 N Halsted St Ste 525, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 443-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
I saw Dr. Vitello for a fractured wrist. He was brief and Kevin splinted my wrist . I was impressed with how well the office ran--I waited a short time, was x-rayed quickly, saw Dr. V and had a splint in less than 1 hour. His assistant had the notes ready for me and made another appointment in one week. Each time I had the same experience. He's not chatty, but is competent and that's what counts. One of the best medical experiences I've had.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Indiana Hand Center
- Wright State University
- Wright State U Med Sch Affil Hosp
- Wright State U Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Vitello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vitello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vitello has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vitello speaks Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitello.
