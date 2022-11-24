Overview

Dr. William Vitello, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wright State U Sch Med and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.



Dr. Vitello works at Chicago Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.