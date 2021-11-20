Dr. William Vitalie, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitalie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Vitalie, DDS
Overview
Dr. William Vitalie, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indiana, PA.
Dr. Vitalie works at
Locations
-
1
Church655 Church St Ste 300, Indiana, PA 15701 Directions (724) 279-5493
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vitalie?
They are always nice, caring, and attentive.
About Dr. William Vitalie, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1770641151
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitalie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitalie accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vitalie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vitalie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vitalie works at
270 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitalie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitalie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitalie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitalie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.