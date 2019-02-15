Dr. William Ventimiglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ventimiglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ventimiglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Ventimiglia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
1
Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates PC50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 290, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 314-0080
2
Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates21000 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 112, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 772-5550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
St. Clair Shores Office25319 Little Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 772-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First time seeing Dr. Ventimiglia...very nice Doctor and he spent time with me explaining my health. Very nice Dr. And office staff.
About Dr. William Ventimiglia, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376568915
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ventimiglia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ventimiglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ventimiglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ventimiglia has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ventimiglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ventimiglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ventimiglia.
