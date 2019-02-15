Overview

Dr. William Ventimiglia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Ventimiglia works at Pulmonary/Critical Care Assocs in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.