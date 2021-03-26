See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Medical Oncology
Dr. William Velasquez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Velasquez works at Oncology Consultants in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Southwest Office
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 575, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 778-0300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sugar Land
    17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 460, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 491-5511

Hospital Affiliations
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 26, 2021
We have been using Dr. V for 15 years. He is an outstanding doctor in both oncology and hematology. His skill and knowledge is vast. His empathy and caring far surpasses most doctors. Some of his staff are fabulous; others not so much. The wait times can be long and this is very frustrating. My biggest issue with his practice is the wait times. If that could be resolved it would be amazing. I use him because he is the best in the business and takes the time (hence the long wait times) to talk to you as a person not just a set of lab results. I highly recommend him but you have to take the wait times with the excellent care.
    About Dr. William Velasquez, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1346201175
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati
    • Meml Hosp
    • Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Velasquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velasquez has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velasquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Velasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velasquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

