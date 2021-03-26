Dr. Velasquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Velasquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Velasquez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Velasquez works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Office7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 575, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 778-0300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sugar Land17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 460, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 491-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
We have been using Dr. V for 15 years. He is an outstanding doctor in both oncology and hematology. His skill and knowledge is vast. His empathy and caring far surpasses most doctors. Some of his staff are fabulous; others not so much. The wait times can be long and this is very frustrating. My biggest issue with his practice is the wait times. If that could be resolved it would be amazing. I use him because he is the best in the business and takes the time (hence the long wait times) to talk to you as a person not just a set of lab results. I highly recommend him but you have to take the wait times with the excellent care.
About Dr. William Velasquez, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1346201175
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati
- Meml Hosp
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velasquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velasquez has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velasquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Velasquez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Velasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.