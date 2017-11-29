Dr. William Van Beneden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Beneden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Van Beneden, MD
Dr. William Van Beneden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ashland, KY. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Kings Daughters Medical Specialties Pulmonary613 23rd St Ste 420, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 408-8100
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Saw him for thyroid nodule check up and was very pleased in how he handled my situation. He sent me for a biopsy and ended up removing my thyroid. He was very thorough and answered any questions I had. He was very kind and his office staff was amazing. I would highly recommend him to anyone that would need an ENT.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Van Beneden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Beneden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Beneden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Beneden has seen patients for Otitis Media, Tinnitus and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Beneden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Beneden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Beneden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Beneden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Beneden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.