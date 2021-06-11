Dr. William Van Wyk Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Wyk Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Van Wyk Jr, MD
Dr. William Van Wyk Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
William J. Van Wyk M.d. P.A.803 W Terrell Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-3113
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I can not say enough good things about Dr. Wyk, and all of the staff that surrounds him. I truly think I found one of the greatest gems in Fort Worth, and without a doubt had one of the best experiences I’ve ever had at a medical establishment visiting his office. Dr. Wyk is one of the kindest, most gentle and intelligent doctors I’ve ever met, and he treated me with so much care and compassion. His office staff was incredibly friendly and got me an appointment in record time, and he was able to turn a procedure I had previously feared into such a comfortable and enjoyable experience. I can confidently say that he is the best at what he does and I could not give a higher recommendation for a surgeon of his kind. I would give 1000 stars if I could!
About Dr. William Van Wyk Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Van Wyk Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Wyk Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Wyk Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Wyk Jr has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Wyk Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Wyk Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Wyk Jr.
