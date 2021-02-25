Overview

Dr. William Utz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Utz works at Minnesota Urology in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.