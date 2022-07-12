See All Psychiatrists in Lakeland, FL
Dr. William Upshaw, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Upshaw, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University, School Of Medicine|Tulane University, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Upshaw works at NeuroSpa Therapy Centers in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Pinellas Park, FL, Brandon, FL, Tampa, FL, Wesley Chapel, FL and Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NeuroSpa Therapy Centers Lakeland
    5147 S Lakeland Dr Ste 2, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 262-7881
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    NeuroSpa Therapy Centers St. Petersburg
    4419 Park Blvd N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 318-4621
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    NeuroSpa Therapy Centers Brandon
    1170 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 519-6260
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    NeuroSpa Therapy Centers - South Tampa
    4830 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 605-1122
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    NeuroSpa Therapy Centers Tampa - Citrus Park
    6511 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 605-1122
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    NeuroSpa Therapy Centers Wesley Chapel
    2306 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 322-6776
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    NeuroSpa Therapy Centers Lakewood Ranch
    9015 Town Center Pkwy Unit 109, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 499-0140
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Therapy
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Ketamine and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Combination Therapy Chevron Icon
Medical Nutrition Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 12, 2022
    Dr. Upshaw is extremely kind and truly cared about my process. I've tried many other specialists and I can confidently say he's the best. Would recommend him to anyone who is struggling with depression and anxiety
    Kristina Ann — Jul 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Upshaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932276425
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • USF School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University, School Of Medicine|Tulane University, School Of Medicine
