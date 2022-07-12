Overview

Dr. William Upshaw, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University, School Of Medicine|Tulane University, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Upshaw works at NeuroSpa Therapy Centers in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Pinellas Park, FL, Brandon, FL, Tampa, FL, Wesley Chapel, FL and Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.