Dr. William Upshaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Upshaw, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University, School Of Medicine|Tulane University, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Upshaw works at
NeuroSpa Therapy Centers Lakeland5147 S Lakeland Dr Ste 2, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 262-7881Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
NeuroSpa Therapy Centers St. Petersburg4419 Park Blvd N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 318-4621Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
NeuroSpa Therapy Centers Brandon1170 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 519-6260Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
NeuroSpa Therapy Centers - South Tampa4830 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 605-1122Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
NeuroSpa Therapy Centers Tampa - Citrus Park6511 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 605-1122Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
NeuroSpa Therapy Centers Wesley Chapel2306 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 322-6776Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
NeuroSpa Therapy Centers Lakewood Ranch9015 Town Center Pkwy Unit 109, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 499-0140Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Upshaw is extremely kind and truly cared about my process. I've tried many other specialists and I can confidently say he's the best. Would recommend him to anyone who is struggling with depression and anxiety
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1932276425
- USF School of Medicine
- Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University, School Of Medicine|Tulane University, School Of Medicine
Dr. Upshaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Upshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Upshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upshaw works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Upshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upshaw.
