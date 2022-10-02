See All Orthopedic Surgeons in York, PA
Super Profile

Dr. William Ulmer, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Ulmer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.

Dr. Ulmer works at OSS Health in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oss Health
    1855 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 718-2041
    Orthopaedic Hospital
    1861 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 718-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Treatment frequency



    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 02, 2022
    I have been a long time patient of Dr. Ulmer. He is always honest and listens, He has always considered my other health issues when coming up with a plan. Just recently had another knee surgery with him and would not trust anyone else! Dr Ulmer nursing staff is wonderful and always helpful . The surgery center is wonderful as well , inpatient and outpatient. I would not go anywhere else or see anyone else.
    Erin D — Oct 02, 2022
    About Dr. William Ulmer, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174570733
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
    • Memorial Hospital
    • Community General Osteopathic Hospital
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Villanova University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Ulmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ulmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ulmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ulmer has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

