Overview

Dr. William Tyndall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Dubois, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Tyndall works at University Orthopedics Center in Altoona, PA with other offices in Huntingdon, PA and State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.