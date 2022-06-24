Dr. William Tyndall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyndall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tyndall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Tyndall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Dubois, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Tyndall works at
Locations
-
1
University Orthopedics Center3000 FAIRWAY DR, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (717) 248-4664
-
2
Penn Highlands Huntingdon1225 Warm Springs Ave, Huntingdon, PA 16652 Directions (814) 231-2101
-
3
University Orthopedics Center101 Regent Ct, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 231-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several orthopedic surgeries. Not all have been successful. My right total knee replacement as a patient of Dr. Tyndall’s could not have gone better. I was discharged from Nason Hospital the same day and was met at my door by an RN and a PT. I was walking well within a couple of days. After years of suffering, to the point of needing a wheelchair to go more than 2 blocks, I can now walk with confidence. I can enjoy the woods and see the wildflowers, I can travel to the National Parks again. I can garden. I no longer need a wheelchair in order to navigate airports. I had such poor results with a knee replacement that was done some years ago by another surgeon that I had to have it redone. I was so afraid of another fracas. So glad that I found Dr. Tyndall. He and his staff and the staff at Nason helped me regain my independence. I’ve been an RN for 45 years. I’ve cared for a number of patients with knee replacements. In my opinion, this doctor is one of the best.
About Dr. William Tyndall, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyndall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyndall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyndall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyndall works at
Dr. Tyndall has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyndall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyndall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyndall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyndall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyndall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.