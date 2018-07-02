Dr. William Turton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Turton, MD
Dr. William Turton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lagrange, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.
Amar Patel MD1514 Vernon Rd, Lagrange, GA 30240 Directions (706) 882-1411
William Turton MD860 Brookstone Centre Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 321-2050
William Turton MD300 Medical Dr, Lagrange, GA 30240 Directions (706) 880-7320
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
From the moment that I sat in on his seminar i knew I was lead in the right direction! After all he was the only surgeon I researched. He explained everything openly from day 1! His staff is so professional and welcoming, they don't treat you like another number of the list, they care and check up on you during your career. I started with Dr. Turton in February 2017 i was sleeved August 7th 2017. I went in at 275lbs and at 11months post op I'm 198.6lbs Thank you for my tool
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1235100678
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Georgia Southwestern College
