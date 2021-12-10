Dr. William Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Turner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dayton, OH.
Dr. Turner works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Ohio Ent. Specialists Inc.1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 400, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions (937) 496-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
Dr. Turner performed cochlear implant surgery on both of my ears. Not only is Dr. Turner a skilled surgeon ( both surgeries went well with no complications) but Dr. Turner is also very personable, patient and answered all my questions.
About Dr. William Turner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1730169376
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.