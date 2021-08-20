Dr. Tuong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Tuong, MD
Overview
Dr. William Tuong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 31 32a Trolley Sq, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 777-5473
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuong?
Dr. Tuong was kind, empathetic, and explained his answers to all of my questions in a knowledgeable and understandable way. He was very approachable in his bedside manner and I recommend him to other patients
About Dr. William Tuong, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1467405217
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuong accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuong. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.