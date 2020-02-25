Dr. William Tung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Tung, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center, LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany, Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Tung works at
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Vascular Surgery - Salem1802 Braeburn Dr Bldg A Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 986-4842
-
2
LewisGale Physicians - 1 ARH Lane1 Arh Ln Ste 300, Low Moor, VA 24457 Directions (540) 215-4642Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - S. Jefferson Street707 S Jefferson St Ste 400, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 986-4844
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tung?
I was very impressed with Dr. Tung I have had problems with my legs for a while and it took him just a few moments to solve my problem. I am very grate I found Dr.Tung.
About Dr. William Tung, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1578596938
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Medical Center
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tung works at
Dr. Tung has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.