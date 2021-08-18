Dr. William Tuer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tuer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Tuer, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Tuer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Roberson Allergy and Asthma Inc.1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 6100, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 792-5436
-
2
Allergy Associates of South Florida210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Unit 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 747-5057
-
3
Allergy & Asthma Center10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 403, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 792-5436
-
4
Allergy Associates of South Florida900 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 220-8884
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuer?
Best doctor ever, he's very kind and nice. He will listen to you every concern and need. Also his grand children are pretty cool.
About Dr. William Tuer, MD
- Allergy & Asthma
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063405702
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Brooke AMC
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuer works at
Dr. Tuer has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tuer speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.