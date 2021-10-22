Overview

Dr. William Tucker, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Tucker works at William F Tucker MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.