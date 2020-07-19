Dr. William Tremaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tremaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tremaine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Tremaine works at
Rochester - Gastroenterology200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-6723
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Dr. Tremaine was very friendly and professional. He took the time to listen to my problems and did the necessary tests to determine what to do next. He lined me up with a terrific surgeon who took care of my problem. When I had any questions he would always get back to me promptly. I was very fortunate to have such a great doctor and would not hesitate to highly recommend him to anyone who has a GI problem. Thank you Dr. Tremaine!
About Dr. William Tremaine, MD
- 45 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tremaine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tremaine using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tremaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tremaine works at
Dr. Tremaine has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tremaine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tremaine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tremaine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tremaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tremaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.