Dr. William Trattler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trattler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Trattler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Trattler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Trattler works at
Locations
-
1
Practice At 8940 N Kendall Dr Suite 400-E8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-2020Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trattler?
My first visit in 2016 for cataract surgery and glaucoma were my 2nd opinion. Dr. Trattler not only 'listens' but responds to any/all concerns and I had many as a scared senior facing cataract surgery. My preferences were addressed at every post-op. I got shingles in one eye and was seen often, as needed by many in the 'Center of Eye Excellence' practice...exceptionally pleased with all!! I discovered today that my AvMed Medicare Choice networked with opthalmologists and my favorite Dr. William Trattler is not on my list. I hope to find a doctor with the qualities of expertise, communication skills, ability to calm when the patient is nervous, sense of humor, and always so professional!! You set the bar very high sir!! Thank you!!
About Dr. William Trattler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093730996
Education & Certifications
- Southwestern Med Center
- University of Pennsylvania
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trattler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trattler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trattler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trattler works at
Dr. Trattler speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Trattler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trattler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trattler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trattler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.