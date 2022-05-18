Overview

Dr. William Torres, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.



Dr. Torres works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Gastroenterology - Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.