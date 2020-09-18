Dr. William Toole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Toole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Toole, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Toole works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Loxahatchee12989 Southern Blvd Ste 202, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 709-6772Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Lake Worth4560 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 709-6783
-
3
HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - West Palm Beach4631 N Congress Ave Ste 202, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 709-6774
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- RockPort Health Care
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toole?
Dr. Toole is a listening doctor. He gave me a cortisone shot in my knee today, and he was so gentle that I didn’t even realize that the shot was over. Highly recommend hm.
About Dr. William Toole, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1124318795
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Toole using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Toole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toole works at
Dr. Toole has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Toole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.