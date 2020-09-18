See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Loxahatchee, FL
Dr. William Toole, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. William Toole, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Toole, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Toole works at HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Loxahatchee in Loxahatchee, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Loxahatchee
    12989 Southern Blvd Ste 202, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 709-6772
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Lake Worth
    4560 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 709-6783
  3. 3
    HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - West Palm Beach
    4631 N Congress Ave Ste 202, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 709-6774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Implantation Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
MAKOplasty® Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • RockPort Health Care
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Toole?

    Sep 18, 2020
    Dr. Toole is a listening doctor. He gave me a cortisone shot in my knee today, and he was so gentle that I didn’t even realize that the shot was over. Highly recommend hm.
    — Sep 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Toole, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Toole, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Toole to family and friends

    Dr. Toole's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Toole

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Toole, MD.

    About Dr. William Toole, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124318795
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Florida Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Florida Health Science Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Toole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toole has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Toole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Toole, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.