Overview

Dr. William Toole, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Toole works at HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Loxahatchee in Loxahatchee, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

