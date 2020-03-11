Overview

Dr. William Tontz Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Tontz Jr works at California Orthopaedic Institute in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.