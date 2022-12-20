Dr. William Tobler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tobler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Tobler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Tobler works at
Locations
1
Mayfield Clinic Inc.3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Mayfield Clinic and Spine Institute2123 Auburn Ave # 441, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 221-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had an uncommon back issue that Dr Tobler diagnosed right away (after a year of terrible pain and multiple MRI's). The day after surgery I felt better than I had in a year! Dr Tobler was a true gift from God to me. He is not only knowledgeable but compassionate and kind as well. His staff is great as well. Thank you so much Dr Tobler!!
About Dr. William Tobler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1265469571
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati/Mayfield Clinic
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tobler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobler works at
Dr. Tobler has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.