Dr. William Titsworth, MD
Dr. William Titsworth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paducah, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery2603 Kentucky Avenue Medical Park 2 Suite 402, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
- Baptist Health Paducah
Very caring physician. He took time with me, heard my concerns, explained my imaging. He gave me the choices I needed to make an informed decision. Surgery went great and I am now able to do things I haven't done in 5 or 10 years. I would absolutely recommend.
Dr. Titsworth has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Subdural Hemorrhage and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Titsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
