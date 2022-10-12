Dr. William Tingle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tingle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tingle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Tingle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their residency with Shands
Dr. Tingle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Urology Specialists1 S School Ave Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 274-4159Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tingle?
Bill Tingle took over John Welch’s urology practice over 20 years ago. Dr. Tingle has provided excellent urological care since since then & I highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Tingle, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1083701452
Education & Certifications
- Shands
- Shands
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tingle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tingle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tingle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tingle works at
Dr. Tingle has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tingle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Tingle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tingle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tingle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tingle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.