Dr. William Ting, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Ting, MD is a dermatologist in San Ramon, CA. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic2262 Camino Ramon Ste 200, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 328-0255
-
2
California Dermatology Care500 Alfred Nobel Dr Ste 185, Hercules, CA 94547 Directions (925) 328-0255
-
3
Bay Area Foot and Ankle Specialists Inc.48 Fenton St, Livermore, CA 94550 Directions (925) 359-6255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. William Ting, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
- Male
- 1235105446
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
