Overview

Dr. William Tidmore Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Dorminy Medical Center, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, South Georgia Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tidmore Jr works at Sibley Heart Center Cardiology - Valdosta in Valdosta, GA with other offices in Tifton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.