Dr. William Thorndyke, MD
Overview
Dr. William Thorndyke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.
Locations
Bluegrass Urology336 29th St Ste 100, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-4404
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He very good doctor
About Dr. William Thorndyke, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alberta Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thorndyke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thorndyke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorndyke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thorndyke has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thorndyke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorndyke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorndyke.
