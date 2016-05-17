Dr. William Thompson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Thompson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Thompson Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Locations
Shaheen Mohammed MD PC2313 Stonebridge Dr, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 732-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a facelift by Dr Thompson and was very pleased with the results. He was very informative on what to expect in going through this procedure...minimal discomfort and bruising. The staff couldn't of been more professional. Would highly recommend!!! Thank you Dr Thompson and to your wonderful staff.
About Dr. William Thompson Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1851369532
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.