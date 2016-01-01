See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. William Thomas, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Thomas, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at Mary Bridge Children's Health Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Bridge Tacoma Respiratory and Sleep Clinic
    311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. William Thomas, MD

  • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
  • English
  • 1982790077
Education & Certifications

  • USN Hosp
  • Bethesda Naval Hosp
  • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
  • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

